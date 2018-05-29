'Spider-Man' from Mali climbs 4-storey Paris building to save dangling kid

Mamoudou Gassama is no ordinary man with Twitter having already deemed him as a real-life Spider-Man after videos of him climbing four storeys to save a child in Paris went viral.

The 22-year-old from Mali became a superhero when he climbed a four floors of a building from the outside in seconds to rescue a four-year-old dangling from a balcony. In a video of his valiant act, which has since gone viral - Gassama is seen effortlessly hoisting himself from one floor to the other in under a minute to reach the child and pull him to safety. It is learnt that parents of the child were not at home when the incident took place and that the father is now facing legal action for having left the young child unattended.

Hero climbs up outside of Paris building to save child dangling from balcony. This guy Peter Parker as in Spiderman! Humanity still exists. Mamoudou Gassama (22 years old from Mali) scaled 4 storeys in 30 seconds to save child dangling. Good job brother, wakanda forever! pic.twitter.com/jJavpXDAGu — ???? ?????? ????????? (@Dewa_Klasik) May 28, 2018

While he went his way after the stunning rescue act, local media soon caught up with Gassama after the video of his act took social media by storm. He reportedly said that while he did not waste time thinking when he saw the boy dangling, he was completely shaking by the time he had pulled him back into the drawing room of the house.

Gassama has been hailed as a national hero and local fire department officials say they are glad someone fit enough decided to carry out a rescue act instead of waiting for emergency service personnel. For his valour which saved a life, Gassama was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to Elysée Palace on Monday.