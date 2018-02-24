Steve Jobs' 4-decade old handwritten job application could fetch $50,000 Apple

A job application document, handwritten by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, full of errors, is likely to fetch $50,000 (£35,700) at an auction in March.

The form dates back to 1973, when 18-year-old Jobs who had dropped out of Reeds College, was seeking employment as an "electronics tech or design engineer."

This 'Steve Jobs Signed Job Application' will be put on auction by RR Auction.

“This remarkable employment questionnaire reveals Jobs's early aspiration to work in the fledgling tech industry, which he would soon revolutionise forever," the listing on official website reads.

In its description, the auction house writes, “Incredible job application questionnaire filled out and signed by Steve Jobs, one page, 8.5 x 11, annotated 1973 in another hand. Jobs fills out the document with his name, 'Steven jobs'; address, 'reed college'; phone, 'none'; and major, 'english lit.' In the middle section, he writes 'yes' in response to 'Driver's License?' and 'possible, but not probable,' in reply to 'Access to transportation?' With regard to his skills, next to 'Computer' and 'Calculator,' he writes, 'yes (design, tech).' At the bottom, he describes his 'Special Abilities' as 'electronics tech or design engineer. digital.—from Bay near Hewitt-Packard [sic].' In very good condition, with intersecting folds, overall creasing, light staining, and some old clear tape to the top edge. Accompanied by full letters of authenticity from PSA/DNA and Beckett Authentication Services.”

The auction house further adds that the American entrepreneur had enrolled at Reed College in Portland, Oregon for the fall semester in 1972, “but dropped out after just six months to preserve his parents’ meager funds”.

“However, he hung around campus for a year and a half to audit creative courses, including classes on Shakespeare, dance, and calligraphy—these would help to shape his artistic worldview that influenced the innovation of the Macintosh computer,” the note states.

On auction, is also a newspaper excerpt signed by Jobs covering the announcement of the first iPhone redesign - the iPhone 3G - in 2008, which is estimated at more than $15,000 (£10,700).

In April 1976, Apple Computer, Inc. was co-founded by Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne.