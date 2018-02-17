हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suicide blasts kill 19 in northeast Nigeria: Civilian militia

  Three suicide bombers killed 19 people at a fish market in Konduga, northeast Nigeria, civilian militia leaders said today, in an attack blamed on Boko Haram jihadists.

PTI| Updated: Feb 17, 2018, 14:27 PM IST
Comments
Representational image

Babakura Kolo, from the Civilian Joint Task Force, said the attack happened at about 8:30 pm (1930 GMT) yesterday.

"We have 19 dead and about 70 others injured," he told AFP.

