Suicide blasts kill 19 in northeast Nigeria: Civilian militia

NIGERIA: Three suicide bombers killed 19 people at a fish market in Konduga, northeast Nigeria, civilian militia leaders said today, in an attack blamed on Boko Haram jihadists.

Babakura Kolo, from the Civilian Joint Task Force, said the attack happened at about 8:30 pm (1930 GMT) yesterday.

"We have 19 dead and about 70 others injured," he told AFP.