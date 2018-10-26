Suspect arrested in connection with US serial bomb packages

WASHINGTON: US authorities have arrested at least one person in Florida in connection with the series of explosives-laden suspicious packages sent to several present and former high-ranking officials, including former US president Barack Obama, former vice president Joe Biden and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Multiple news outlets identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 50, and a resident of Florida. The suspect is said to have a criminal history and ties to New York.

President Donald Trump said at a White House event that law enforcement agencies have apprehended the suspect and taken him into custody.

Since Monday, homemade bombs and other suspected explosive devices have been addressed to Obama, Clinton, Hollywood actor Robert De Niro and a slew of figures disliked by the president's supporters.

"It's an incredible job by law enforcement. We've carried out a far-reaching federal, state and local investigation to find the person or persons responsible for these events. These terrorising acts are despicable, and have no place in our country. No place," Trump said.

Trump said he has instructed authorities to spare no resource or expense in finding those responsible, and bringing them to swift and certain justice. "And we will prosecute them, him, her -- whoever it may be to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

"We must never allow political violence to take root in America -- cannot let it happen, and I'm committed to doing everything in my power as president to stop it, and to stop it now, to stop it now," said the president.

Trump said he just concluded a briefing with the Department of Justice following the apprehension of the suspect.

He applauded the FBI, Secret Service, the justice department, US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the NYPD and all law enforcement throughout the country.

"These people have worked so hard, and to have done it so quickly. It's looking like a needle in a haystack. How do you do this so quickly? They've done an incredible, incredible job, and I want to congratulate them," he said.

"But the bottom line is that Americans must unify, and we must show the world that we are united together in peace and love and harmony as fellow American citizens. There is no country like our country, and every day, we are showing the world just how truly great we are," Trump said.

Earlier, Trump tweeted that the bomb scare is having an adverse impact on the electoral prospects of his Republican party ahead of the November 6 mid-term polls.

"Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this 'Bomb' stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows - news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!" Trump tweeted.