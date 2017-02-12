Suu Kyi urges Myanmar armed ethnic groups to sign ceasefire
AP Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 15:06
Panglong: Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi today called on all armed ethnic groups to sign a nationwide ceasefire.
She spoke during Union Day celebrations in Panglong, the same place where her father, independence hero General Aung San, signed a peace deal with ethnic groups in 1947.
Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party promised peace would be their top priority despite conflicts between ethnic groups and the military.
In recent months, critics have slammed Suu Kyi for not speaking out against military airstrikes and human rights abuses in ethnic areas.
Skirmishes, particularly in the north where Kachin insurgents are fighting the army, have displaced more than 100,000 civilians since 2011 alone.
First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 15:05
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- 110-year-old man turns up to cast vote in Noida, UP
- Voters of 'Naglakothi' boycott assembly elections in UP
- Election commission authorities distribute roses to voters in Bagpat
- DNA: Meet Shawna Pandya, the third Indian-origin female space scientist
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- WATCH: How Laser sharp Virat Kohli's 'out of the blue' DRS earned India first wicket against Bangladesh
- In major breakthrough, India successfully tests ballistic missile interception