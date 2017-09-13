Swedish opposition party to call vote of no-confidence in PM
Sweden`s anti-immigration Sweden Democrat party on Wednesday tabled a parliamentary vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, demanding his resignation in the aftermath of a scandal over leaks of sensitive material.
Stockholm: Sweden`s anti-immigration Sweden Democrat party on Wednesday tabled a parliamentary vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, demanding his resignation in the aftermath of a scandal over leaks of sensitive material.
Lofven is almost certain to ride out the vote, which will take place on Sept. 15 at the earliest, as the main, centre-right opposition bloc has said it will not give its support.