close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Swedish opposition party to call vote of no-confidence in PM

Sweden`s anti-immigration Sweden Democrat party on Wednesday tabled a parliamentary vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, demanding his resignation in the aftermath of a scandal over leaks of sensitive material.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 20:18

Stockholm: Sweden`s anti-immigration Sweden Democrat party on Wednesday tabled a parliamentary vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, demanding his resignation in the aftermath of a scandal over leaks of sensitive material.

Lofven is almost certain to ride out the vote, which will take place on Sept. 15 at the earliest, as the main, centre-right opposition bloc has said it will not give its support.

TAGS

Stefan LofvenSweden Democrat partyParliamentary voteanti-immigration

From Zee News

Watch — Ahmedabad to Mumbai high-speed bullet train route
GujaratMaharashtra

Watch — Ahmedabad to Mumbai high-speed bullet train route

Bizarre! Delhi man receives soap after ordering phone online - Know what happened
Delhi

Bizarre! Delhi man receives soap after ordering phone onlin...

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate world&#039;s second biggest dam on September 17
Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate world's second biggest...

Gujarat

Plea against NOTA in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls not maintain...

Govt asks 1,222 NGOs to validate bank accounts in which they receive foreign contribution
India

Govt asks 1,222 NGOs to validate bank accounts in which the...

Jammu and Kashmir

Pak troops violate ceasefire along LoC, IB in Jammu, Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir

Students protest mysterious death of boy in J&K's...

Rajasthan

Engineering student stabs college director, commits suicide

Extremely complicated diplomatic efforts made Father Tom&#039;s release possible: Alphons Kannanthanam
India

Extremely complicated diplomatic efforts made Father Tom...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi