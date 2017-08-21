close
Switzerland: Tourist plane crash kills three

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 06:41

Geneva: A small tourist plane crashed in Switzerland on Sunday, killing all the three people on board, police said.

Police confirmed that the accident occurred on Sunday afternoon at the Sanetsch Pass in southwestern Swiss canton of Valais, Xinhua news agency reported.

The real cause of the accident remains to be investigated, the police said.

According to Swiss public television RTS, the plane, a Piper Warrior II HB PTL, is a training plane and was registered to the Seeland Aviation Club of Biel in canton Bern.

TAGS

Tourist planePlane crashSwitzerland

