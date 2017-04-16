Syrian Army expels Daesh terrorists near Deir ez-Zor Airbase
ANI | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 09:51
Damascus: Syrian government forces have freed territories to the south of the Syrian airbase in Deir ez-Zor from Daesh terrorists.
"The Syrian army regained control over the Faraj territory to the south from the airfield. Several Daesh militants were killed near the cemetery and in Al Arfi quarter," the Sputnik quoted a military source as saying on Saturday.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's adviser had earlier on Friday said that the Syrian army continues its military operations to free Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa from terrorists.
Deir ez-Zor and its military air base have been under siege by Daesh for over three years.
The Syrian Army had last month repelled Daesh's attacks near the Deir ez-Zor airfield.
First Published: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 09:51
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- India takes strong action against Pakistan on 'Kulbhusan Yadav' issue
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
- IPL 2017, Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – As it happened...