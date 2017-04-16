Syrian Army expels Daesh terrorists near Deir ez-Zor Airbase

Damascus: Syrian government forces have freed territories to the south of the Syrian airbase in Deir ez-Zor from Daesh terrorists.

"The Syrian army regained control over the Faraj territory to the south from the airfield. Several Daesh militants were killed near the cemetery and in Al Arfi quarter," the Sputnik quoted a military source as saying on Saturday.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's adviser had earlier on Friday said that the Syrian army continues its military operations to free Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa from terrorists.

Deir ez-Zor and its military air base have been under siege by Daesh for over three years.

The Syrian Army had last month repelled Daesh's attacks near the Deir ez-Zor airfield.