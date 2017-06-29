close
Taliban kill two Afghan female police officers

"Two female police officers went to their home in Spin Gul village of Argo district a couple of days ago to join their families but the Taliban insurgents after identification shot them dead on Wednesday," the official told Xinhua news agency.

﻿
Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 12:13

Kabul: Taliban militants killed two Afghan female police officers in Badakhshan province, a security official said on Thursday.

