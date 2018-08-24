हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Imran Khan

Terrorism not invoked during Pompeo-Imran call: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday dismissed reports of the United States seeking `decisive action` against terrorism from Pakistan during the conversation between US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Spokesperson of Pakistan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted, "Pakistan takes exception to the factually incorrect statement issued by US State Dept on today`s phone call between PM Khan and Sec Pompeo. There was no mention at all in the conversation about terrorists operating in Pakistan. This should be immediately corrected."

Pompeo, during his conversation with Khan on Thursday, had sought "decisive action" against the terrorists operating in Pakistan, as per a statement issued by US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert.

"Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and wished him success. Secretary Pompeo raised the importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists operating in Pakistan and its vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process," the statement read.

