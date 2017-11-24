Three peacekeepers, soldier killed in northeast Mali: United Nations
At least three peacekeepers and a Malian soldier were killed in an attack in northeast Mali, the UN`s MINUSMA mission to the country said on Friday.
"This morning, a detachment of the MINUSMA force repelled an attack during a coordinated operation with FAMAS (Malian armed forces) in the Menaka region," a UN statement said, giving an initial toll of four dead and saying several other peacekeepers had been wounded, some critically.