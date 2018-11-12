हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Two brothers die, mother hospitalised after dining at high-end Karachi restaurant in Pakistan

A high-end restaurant in Karachi in Pakistan has been sealed by the police as two minor boys died after consuming food at the eatery.

Representational image

A high-end restaurant in Karachi in Pakistan has been sealed by the police as two minor boys died after consuming food at the eatery on Sunday afternoon. According to Pakistani media, the mother of the two minors was hospitalised due to food poisoning.

A report in Pakistan-based Dawn News said that the family had their dinner at the Arizona Grill restaurant in Defence Housing Authority area of Karachi, following which they allegedly suffered from food poisoning.

Though the minors were rushed to a hospital, they died while receiving treatment. Their mother is still under medical observation.

The report says that the bodies of the minors have not yet been sent to any government hospital. Therefore, the exact cause of the death is yet to be officially confirmed.

The kids reportedly had a candy outside the restaurant and later consumed milk after reaching home. Authorities have said that it would be thoroughly probed if the food poisoning was caused by restaurant food, candy or the milk they consumed at their home.

Samples of their vomit and blood stains on their clothes have been sent for forensic tests.

The Arizona Grill restaurant also issued a statement with regard to the incident, wherein they claimed that Karachi police officials “moved on” after conducting their investigation at the eatery.

“Healthy and nutritious food are the fundamental pillars of any restaurant. Arizona Grill proudly upholds these values and provides every customer with safe and healthy food. Last night, the esteemed police officers of Karachi conducted their investigation, and moved on after clearing the restaurant. We wish them well on the finding of the root cause and upon hearing the dreadful news, Arizona Grill would like to offer their heartfelt condolences,” read the statement.

The Express Tribune reported that footage of CCTVs installed at the restaurant is also being checked by the authorities.

