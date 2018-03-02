हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Two people shot dead at Central Michigan University in US: Report

The suspect, a 19-year-old male, was considered "armed and dangerous".

Reuters| Updated: Mar 02, 2018, 21:52 PM IST
Comments |
Two people shot dead at Central Michigan University in US: Report
Campbell Hall at Central Michigan University. (Photo: Google Maps)

At least two people were shot dead in a dormitory at Central Michigan University on Friday and police were hunting for a suspect, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The suspect, a 19-year-old male, was considered "armed and dangerous," according to the city of Mount Pleasant's Twitter account.

State police officials did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

The university, located about 125 miles (200 km) northwest of Detroit, had said on Twitter there were reports of shots fired at Campbell Hall. 

The incident came about two weeks after 17 students and educators were killed at a Florida high school.

 

A university police official confirmed the department was monitoring the situation but declined to provide additional details.

The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter it was sending special agents to assist.

Central Michigan University is a four-year, public institution with more than 23,000 students enrolled, according to the college's website.

Tags:
USCentral michigan UniversityCentral Michigan University shootingDetroit
Next
Story

China says will act to safeguard its interests from US tariffs

Trending