Two people shot dead at Central Michigan University in US: Report

At least two people were shot dead in a dormitory at Central Michigan University on Friday and police were hunting for a suspect, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The suspect, a 19-year-old male, was considered "armed and dangerous," according to the city of Mount Pleasant's Twitter account.

State police officials did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

The university, located about 125 miles (200 km) northwest of Detroit, had said on Twitter there were reports of shots fired at Campbell Hall.

The incident came about two weeks after 17 students and educators were killed at a Florida high school.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

A university police official confirmed the department was monitoring the situation but declined to provide additional details.

The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter it was sending special agents to assist.

Central Michigan University is a four-year, public institution with more than 23,000 students enrolled, according to the college's website.