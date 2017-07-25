Unbelievable! 50-year-old former model looks alike a teen - In pics

New Delhi: "Age is just a number!" the adage fits perfectly for this Singapore man, who appears like a 20-year-old teen, despite being in his 50s.

Born in 1967, Chuando Tan is perhaps the internet's latest sensation. He is enchanting everyone with his glowing skin and a pack of abs.

A photographer and a former model, Tan who owns a model agency, has even tried his hands on pop singing.

He has over 2,10,000 followers on Instagram and his photographs on social media will make your heart skip a beat, reported the Times of India.

Regular workouts and the habit of not bathing late at night or early in the morning are the secrets behind his charming appearance.