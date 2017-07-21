Undeterred by international pressure, North Korea gearing up for new missile test, warns US intelligence

New York: North Korea is preparing to conduct a new missile test in the days to come, the US intelligence officials have warned, a CNN report said on Friday.

The report said that the North Korean regime led by Kim Jong-Un is gearing up for a new inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) test very soon despite mounting international pressure on the Asian country.

The US intelligence officials also warned of an escalation in the already heated stand-off between Washington and Pyongyang over latter's repeated missile tests and controversial nuke programme.

Speaking to CNN, the two senior US government officials confirmed that the fresh tests may be conducted within two weeks.

The officials' based their assessment on the satellite imagery and radar emissions.

The two told CNN that Pyongyang was testing missile components and control facilities.

However, the duo could not confirm whether the next missile would be an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) or one with intermediate range.

If Pyongyang goes ahead with the test, this would be North Korea’s first since it test-fired nuclear-capable missile Hwasong-14 on July 4, which created much tension within the United States.

The US administration of President Donald Trump is said to be closely monitoring further testing of North Korean radars and communications that could be used in a launch.

Reacting to it, the US had then said that it was an ICBM with an estimated range of 5,500 kilometers and capable of hitting Alaska.

Irked with Pyongyang’s missile tests and its continuous pursuit of nuclear weapons, the administration of US President Donald Trump has toughened its stance on Pongyang and warned it of military action.

General Paul Selva, vice chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate armed services committee on July 18 that “we have to entertain that potential option” of a pre-emptive strike against the country.

The US has sent a strike group and conducting joint military drills with North Korea’s regional adversaries Japan and South Korea off the peninsula’s coast.

Trump has also put great pressure on China, as North Korea’s main trade partner, to curb the neighboring country’s military programs through economic pressure.