हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

United States defeated ISIS in Syria, claims President Donald Trump

Trump added that this was his only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.

United States defeated ISIS in Syria, claims President Donald Trump

Washington: The United States has defeated ISIS in Syria, claimed US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. He further added that this was his only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency." 

Earlier on Wednesday, US officials said that they were considering a total withdrawal of US forces from the Middle Eastern country.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Donald TrumpUnited States

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close