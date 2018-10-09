हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nikki Haley steps down as US ambassador to UN, Trump accepts resignation: Reports

46-year-old Haley was the senior most Indian-American official in the Trump administration.

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@nikkihaley

New Delhi: United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has stepped down from her post on Tuesday. Media reports suggest that US President Donald Trump has accepted her resignation.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30 am."

The reason behind her resignation was, however, not clear.

Haley - one of Trump's most trusted advisers - reportedly discussed her resignation with the President last week when she had visited him at the White House.

According to White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders, the two would meet in the Oval Office with media present on Tuesday.

46-year-old Haley was the senior most Indian-American official in the Trump administration.

The former governor of South Carolina was confirmed as UN Ambassador four days after Trump was inaugurated in January 2017. 

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that President Trump and Ambassador Haley will meet in the Oval Office Tuesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)

