US approach to North Korea is 'dead end road', says Russia

New Delhi: US efforts to stop North Korea has reached a 'dead end’ and any more pressure on Pyongyang could lead to a war, Russia warned on Tuesday.

The tool of sanctions has almost been exhausted, the express.co.uk quoted Mikhail Ulyanov, the head of the non-proliferation department, as saying.

He said that any military conflict would have a 'catastrophic consequence'.

His comments came after North Korea said that the US had declared war on the country and it reserves the right to take countermeasures.

The White House has rejected the Pyongyang suggestion, calling it 'absurd'.

Russia is reportedly working "behind the scenes" to find a political solution to the crisis.