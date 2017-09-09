US calls for UNSC meet over North Korea draft resolution

Washington: The US has called for a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting to vote on a draft resolution to impose additional sanctions on North Korea.

The vote in response to Pyongyang`s latest nuclear test is intended for September 11, the US mission to the UN announced on Friday night.

At an emergency Security Council meeting last week, US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, announced that her delegation was circulating the draft resolution.

North Korea on September 3 detonated a hydrogen bomb that can be carried by an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Pyongyang`s nuclear testing and launches using ballistic missile technology violated UNSC resolutions.