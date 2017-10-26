US should accept failures and defeat in Afghanistan: Pakistan Foreign Minister

New Delhi: Frosty ties between Pakistan and the United States took another tumble when Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said Washington must accept its failures and defeat in Afghanistan.

Addressing the Pakistani Senate on Wednesday - a day after talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Asif said he had made it clear that co-operation in combating terrorism won't be at the cost of Pakistan's sovereignty and that the policy towards Afghanistan needs a complete overhaul. "Their failures over the past 16 years in Afghanistan is before them. There will only be room for improvement if Washington accepts their defeat, their failures in Afghanistan," he said. "They are not ready to accept this."

Pakistan has been a key ally for the United States since it began its military campaign in Afghanistan. The country has also received massive aid and military assistance. In recent times though, the Donald Trump administration has come down hard and urged the country to step up in the battle against terror - especially ones emanating from within.

Asif though hit back by saying that despite not being a fully developed country, Pakistan has achieved a high degree of success in fighting terrorism. "Our country, our military and our police have made sacrifices in the war and in return, we have gained unmatched success," he said. "Pakistan will continue to fight but if they (United States) want that we act as their proxies to fight their war... this is unacceptable. We will not compromise on our sovereignty, our dignity."

Asif's strongly-worded statement may be a reaction to Tillerson's statements asking Pakistani establishment to step up. A day after getting a lukewarm welcome in Islamabad, Tillerson arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday and highlighted the problem of terrorism across the border. "There are too many terrorist organizations that find a safe place in Pakistan from which to conduct their operations and attacks against other countries," he had said during a press conference.

India, meanwhile, has repeatedly urged Pakistan to tackle the menace of home-grown terrorism and has even said funds from the US have been diverted to aid terrorism.