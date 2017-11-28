US soldier killed in non-combat incident in Iraq

Washington: An American soldier has been killed in a non-combat-related incident in Iraq, the US Department of Defense has said.

The soldier, who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, was killed on Saturday in Baghdad as a result of a non-combat-related incident, said the Pentagon in a statement on Monday, Xinhua reported.

The soldier was assigned to the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss in Texas, according to the statement.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Operation Inherent Resolve is the U.S.-led military campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.