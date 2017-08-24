close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US wants India to play a more active role in Afghanistan

Trump had said that a "critical part" of his South Asia policy was to further develop America's strategic partnership with India.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 16:11
US wants India to play a more active role in Afghanistan
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Washington: The US wants India to play a more active role in finding a political solution in Afghanistan, a senior official has said, as she welcomed India's financial support in rebuilding the war-torn nation.

US President Donald Trump has sought an enhanced role for India in bringing peace in Afghanistan as he ruled out a hasty withdrawal of troops while announcing his Afghanistan and South Asia policy on Monday.

Trump had said that a "critical part" of his South Asia policy was to further develop America's strategic partnership with India.

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said: "It (India) has done a lot in terms of development and helping to promote Afghanistan's economy.

"So we appreciate that, we're grateful to that and we look forward to India continuing to play a role in what we believe is an eventual peace process in Afghanistan".

"It has done a lot in terms of providing development funds to Afghanistan so far. We applaud them for that. It has pledged about USD 3 billion since 2001. So we continue to thank it for that and look forward to it hopefully doing more to be a part of the solution," she told reporters yesterday.

India has provided developmental assistance and provided economic assistance, she said.

"India is emerging as a very important regional strategic partner. It has played an important role in supporting the Afghan government and, in particular, supporting the economy," Nauert said.

Trump, in his first prime-time televised address as the commander-in-chief on Monday, also issued the sternest warning yet by an American leader to Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists.

"We want Pakistan to be able to do more and we intend to work with those countries for an Afghan-led peace process," the State Department official added.

TAGS

USIndiaAfghanistanpoliticalPresident Donal TrumpPeace

From Zee News

Gadgets

Smartwatches to drive wearables market in 2017

World

China asks US to respect Pakistan's role in Afghanista...

Govt hails Supreme Court verdict, says right to privacy is &#039;subject to reasonable restrictions&#039;
India

Govt hails Supreme Court verdict, says right to privacy is...

Reliance Jio 4G phone booking to start at 5.30 pm today
Mobiles

Reliance Jio 4G phone booking to start at 5.30 pm today

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir cop caught on camera snatching money fr...

UN slams US government&#039;s &#039;failure&#039; to reject racist violence
World

UN slams US government's 'failure' to reject...

Huawei unveils 5G-oriented solution &#039;X-Haul&#039;
Mobiles

Huawei unveils 5G-oriented solution 'X-Haul'

Setback for Lalu Yadav; Mayawati announces BSP will not participate in anti-BJP rally &#039;Desh Bachao, Bhajpa Bhagao&#039;
BiharIndia

Setback for Lalu Yadav; Mayawati announces BSP will not par...

Capture 360-degree photos using Facebook app
Internet & Social Media

Capture 360-degree photos using Facebook app

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India