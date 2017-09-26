close
US wants to solve North Korea crisis diplomatically: Jim Mattis

The United States want to resolve the escalating nuclear crisis with North Korea diplomatically, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 14:47

New Delhi: The United States want to resolve the escalating nuclear crisis with North Korea diplomatically, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday.

"We maintain the capability to deter North Korea`s most dangerous threats but also to back up our diplomats in a manner that keeps this as long as possible in the diplomatic realm," he said in New Delhi after talks with India`s defence minister.

North KoreaJim MattisUnited States of America

