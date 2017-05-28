US weighs banning laptop computers on international flights

District of Columbia: US Homeland Security John Kelly said Sunday that he was considering banning laptop computers on international flights into and out of the country, amid signs of "a real threat."

Asked on Fox News whether he might implement such a wide-reaching ban, Kelly said, "I might."

He added: "There`s a real threat -- numerous threats against aviation." He said terrorists were "obsessed" with the idea of "knocking down an airplane in flight, particularly a US carrier."