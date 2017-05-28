close
US weighs banning laptop computers on international flights

US Homeland Security John Kelly said Sunday that he was considering banning laptop computers on international flights into and out of the country, amid signs of "a real threat."

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 19:17

District of Columbia: US Homeland Security John Kelly said Sunday that he was considering banning laptop computers on international flights into and out of the country, amid signs of "a real threat."

Asked on Fox News whether he might implement such a wide-reaching ban, Kelly said, "I might." 

He added: "There`s a real threat -- numerous threats against aviation." He said terrorists were "obsessed" with the idea of "knocking down an airplane in flight, particularly a US carrier."

United Stateslaptop computersInternational flights

