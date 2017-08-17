Barcelona: Van crashes into crowd of pedestrians in Las Ramblas, several injured

Catalonia: A number of people were injured when a van rammed into a crowd of pedestrians on Barcelona's iconic Las Ramblas on Thursday.



"Huge collision on Las Ramblas in Barcelona by an individual driving a van," police said. "There were several injured in the massive crash," police tweeted.

As per AFP, the police declared the Las Ramblas incident as a 'terrorist attack'.

Meanwhile, Catalan emergency services asked the people to not go to the area around Placa Catalunya.

The area around the incident was cordoned off, with several ambulances and police vehicles on the scene, an AFP correspondent said.

The famous Las Ramblas boulevard is one of Barcelona`s busiest streets, normally thronged with tourists and street performers until well into the night.

It was not immediately clear if the van had been deliberately driven into people, but vehicles have been used as weapons in several terror attacks in Europe in recent years.

(With AFP inputs)