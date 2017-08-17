close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Barcelona: Van crashes into crowd of pedestrians in Las Ramblas, several injured

A number of people were injured when a van rammed into a crowd of pedestrians on Barcelona's iconic Las Ramblas on Thursday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 21:21
Barcelona: Van crashes into crowd of pedestrians in Las Ramblas, several injured

Catalonia: A number of people were injured when a van rammed into a crowd of pedestrians on Barcelona's iconic Las Ramblas on Thursday.
 
"Huge collision on Las Ramblas in Barcelona by an individual driving a van," police said. "There were several injured in the massive crash," police tweeted. 

As per AFP, the police declared the Las Ramblas incident as a 'terrorist attack'.

Meanwhile, Catalan emergency services asked the people to not go to the area around Placa Catalunya.

The area around the incident was cordoned off, with several ambulances and police vehicles on the scene, an AFP correspondent said. 

The famous Las Ramblas boulevard is one of Barcelona`s busiest streets, normally thronged with tourists and street performers until well into the night. 

It was not immediately clear if the van had been deliberately driven into people, but vehicles have been used as weapons in several terror attacks in Europe in recent years. 

(With AFP inputs)

TAGS

BarcelonaLas Ramblascrash BarcelonaLas Ramblas boulevardPlaca CatalunyaCatalan emergency services

From Zee News

Tripura

IGNOU to train Tripura teachers in elementary education

India

Floods claim 36 more lives in Assam, Bihar

Exclusive: US forces to stay in Syria for decades, say militia allies
World

Exclusive: US forces to stay in Syria for decades, say mili...

Body of Imams calls use of DJs, dance in weddings against Shariat Law, announces to boycott such marriages
India

Body of Imams calls use of DJs, dance in weddings against S...

Discoveries

Australian researchers discover how first animals appeared...

BJP-led NDA will get 349 seats if Lok Sabha polls held today, Modi voted best PM: Survey
India

BJP-led NDA will get 349 seats if Lok Sabha polls held toda...

West Bengal

GJM chief Bimal Gurung discharged in Madan Tamang murder ca...

Bihar

Gandhi Maidan in Patna to be transformed as 'city squa...

BSNL unveils mobile wallet for subscribers
Technology

BSNL unveils mobile wallet for subscribers

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India