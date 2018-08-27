हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
US mass shooting

Video game tournament turns bloody in US, shooter kills three and then himself

Eyewitness accounts reveal that there were scenes of absolute chaos once the first shots were fired by 24-year-old David Katz.

In yet another incident of mass shooting the United States, a 24-year-old man open fired at people during a video game tournament inside a shopping complex in Florida's Jacksonville.

The unfortunate incident took place at the GLHF Game Bar when David Katz, believed to be one of the participants in the video game event, took out a handgun and began firing indiscriminately. US media reports quote officials as saying that at least three people were killed and another nine injured before Katz turned the gun on himself and pulled the trigger. Eyewitness accounts reveal that there were scenes of absolute chaos with people screaming and running for cover.

Katz had reportedly come to Jacksonville from Baltimore in Maryland for the video game event.

Cops and medical personnel were immediately rushed to the shopping complex once distress calls began pouring in. The area was sealed and an operation to isolate and nab or neutralise the shooter was undertaken but Katz had already killed himself by the time he was discovered by armed personnel.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in the vicinity and are believed to be in a stable condition. The local sheriff has asked people to avoid the downtown area for now.

