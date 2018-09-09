हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya seen entering the Oval on Day 3 of India's 5th Test

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya was on Sunday seen entering the Oval to watch the 5th Test between India and England. 

Vijay Mallya seen entering the Oval on Day 3 of India&#039;s 5th Test

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was on Sunday seen entering the Oval to watch the 5th Test between India and England. This is not the first time that Mallya came to watch the match. The beleaguered businessman was spotted on Day 1 of the 5th Test. 

According to news agency ANI, he was seen entering the stadium where India and England are playing their 5th and final Test in Kettington. 

 

 

He had previously dodged media persons who questioned his return to India. 

On asking about his return to India, Mallya said that it is for the judge to decide. ANI reported that Mallya while leaving the cricket ground had a brief interaction where he dodged the question of him going back to India.

"It is for the judge to decide. I am not giving any media interview at a cricket game," Mallya had previously stated.

UK Minister Graham Stuart had on Saturday reacted on Mallya's extradition. Stuart had assured that UK is working closely with India on the case and justice will be served in due time. 

Mallya, an alleged financial offender, is facing extradition case in London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on charges of bank fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore. 

On September 3, a Mumbai Special Court granted three weeks time to the liquor baron to file his reply on the Enforcement Directorate's application seeking to declare him a fugitive economic offender under the new law.

