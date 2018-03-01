Vladimir Putin's chilling warning: Russia's new nuclear weapons can attack anywhere in world

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the country has new invincible nuclear weapon that can attack anywhere in the world. According to him, the attack by these weapons cannot even be thwarted.

Issuing a warning in the same breath, the Russian president said that the country will not be “contained by warmongers”, reported Mirror. Putin claimed that the new nuclear weapons developed by Russia are capable to avoiding any missile defence system.

In his address to lawmakers at his annual address, Putin further said that any use of nuclear weapon against Russia’s allies as a nuclear attack on Russia. Mirror quoted him as saying, “Response will be instantaneous with all ensuing consequences.”

The Russian President, however, did not specify any of Moscow's allies or cite any immediate threats. He asserted that Russia had responded to the United States development of missile defense shields by developing its nuclear weapons resistant to any attack, The Washington Post reported.

On the big screen behind him during the address, video footage and computer graphics showed off the new weapons. In one animation, a missile launched from Russia was shown flying across the Atlantic Ocean, rounding the southern tip of South America and finally heading up the Pacific Ocean toward the US.

Continuing his tirade against the US, Putin added that Washington D.C. had "completely failed" to decipher Moscow's nuclear might seriously or to adequately negotiate arms control.

The nearly two-hour address by the Russian President to the lawmakers began with a series of promises to improve domestic living standards in Russia and ended with stark warnings to the US.

The speech of Putin, which was broadcast on Russian television, comes less than three weeks before the presidential elections on March 18, where the incumbent president is almost certain to win his fourth term.

(With ANI inputs)