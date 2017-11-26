NEW DELHI: In its first media interview, Sophia, which became the world's first humanoid robot to earn a citizenship, said the notion of a family is really important and its future kinds will not have negative emotions.

Future humanoids with "rational mind and intellect" would complement the humans' "creative and flexible ideas", said Sophia, which hit the headlines last month after Saudi Arabia gave it a citizenship.

With technological advancements, it will be possible for robots to have complex human-like emotions, but they would be made more ethical and devoid of negative emotions like rage, hatred and jealousy, it said.

Sophia, which has been designed to look like Audrey Hepburn, said all robots deserve to start a family like humans.

"The future is, when I get all of my cool superpowers, we're going to see artificial intelligence personalities become entities in their own rights," told the Khaleej Times in an interview.

"We're going to see family robots, either in the form of, sort of, digitally animated companions, humanoid helpers, friends, assistants and everything in between," it said.

The notion of family "is a really important thing" and it is "wonderful that people can find the same emotions and relationships, they call family, outside of their blood groups too," the 19-month-old robot said.