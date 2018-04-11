Was Mark Zuckerberg ready to resign over Facebook data leak during US senate questioning?

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday appeared before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees at the Capitol Hill. During his testimony, Zuckerberg took responsibility for the data leak and also ensured that he would take all measures for a free and fair elections in India. He was prepared with notes on all possible questions he could be asked by the panel. But was Zuckerberg also prepared to answer about resigning as the head of social media giant Facebook?

ABC News quoted a report and a photograph by Associated Press to say that the Facebook co-founder was prepared with an answer on his resignation. And according to the report, he had decided to tell the panel that he would not resign.

Under a subhead “Resign?”, Zuckerberg had reportedly mentioned that though data leak was a big problem, he would solve the issue like he solved other problems faced in the past.

The 33-year-old testified before the senators and a House panel amid uproar over the alleged hijacking of data of millions of Facebook users by British firm Cambridge Analytica.

Later, he talked about upcoming elections in India and Pakistan. "2018 is an important year for the whole world. Several countries like India, Pakistan will have elections. We'll do everything possible to ensure these elections are safe," said Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg also said that he was "sorry" that Facebook did not take a "broad enough view" of the responsibility when their platform was being used for circulating fake news and was becoming a tool for foreign interference in elections. "We didn't do enough to keep fake news and foreign interference in elections away. We didn’t take a broad view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake and I’m sorry for what happened. I started Facebook and I run it. I take full responsibility as the CEO of Facebook," he said.