Was Pakistani PM Abbasi frisked at US airport? Here’s the truth

Amid reports of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi undergoing security check at an airport in US, hinting at further worsening of relations between Pakistan and US, Pakistan-based Geo News has suggested that he voluntarily followed the security procedures.

Pointing that Abbasi was in US on a private visit, Geo News released a video wherein Pakistani PM could be seen at airport without any security protocol.

The report further talked about Abbasi being popular for adhering to simplicity in his personal life, saying he was recently spotted travelling alone on a train during Britain visit.

Geo News also referred to a recent photograph of the Pakistani Prime Minister wearing a simple shawl while cutting his birthday cake. The picture reportedly went viral on social media in the country.

This came even as reports said that Abbasi was frisked at an airport in US. The video in question showed Abbasi carrying a coat in one hand and a suitcase in the other as he walked towards security check area.

A leading newspaper had reported that the “indignity” had angered the Pakistani media, citing reports of US President Donald Trump and his administration considering visa ban on Pakistani nationals.

Abbasi had gone to US to reportedly meet his ailing sister. During the visit he also reportedly met US Vice President Mike Pence. This comes even as US has told Pakistan that the country needs to do more to tackle the menace of terrorism.