Thai boys rescue

Watch: Staff gets emotional as rescued Thai Boys wave and smile from hospital beds

An emotional video of hospital staff watching the Thai boys rescued from a flooded cave was released by the Thai government on Wednesday. The government also released video of the boys from their hospital beds, smiling and waving at the camera.

Reuters photo

Chiang Rai: An emotional video of hospital staff watching the Thai boys rescued from a flooded cave was released by the Thai government on Wednesday. The government also released video of the boys from their hospital beds, smiling and waving at the camera.

 

 

The ordeal of the 12 members of Thai football team and their coach stranded in a flooded in the Tham Luan Nang Non cave since June 23 has gripped the world. They were found 10 days later by a pair of British divers, huddled together in the pitch dark cave.

The boys were rescued after 17 days, with the underwater operation lasting three days. Top divers from several countries extended their help in the rescue mission.

The Thai Navy SEALs released the remarkable footage of the complex rescue operation on Wednesday. The footage showed the numerous divers using pulleys, ropes and rubber piping to haul members of the football team to safety who seemed heavily sedated. The members of the "Wild Boars" football team, aged 11-16, had no experience in scuba diving.

