हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thailand

Watch – Thai students trapped in cave struggle for survival

It appears to be a long battle for 12 children – part of a soccer team – and their coach, who are stuck inside a cave in Thailand.

Watch – Thai students trapped in cave struggle for survival

It appears to be a long battle for 12 children – part of a soccer team – and their coach, who are stuck inside a cave in Thailand, with the authorities saying that the rescue operation to bring them out of the cave may take weeks or even months. To ensure all convenience to the stranded children, authorities have also decided that 10 soldiers would be deputed to stay with them inside the cave till the rescue operations are completed.

Amid the massive operation by Thai authorities, a new video of the stranded students has appeared on social media. In the video, the soccer team coach is apparently introducing all the students to the cameraperson. The video was shared on Facebook by Thai Navy Seal.

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, a report in Reuters said that the children are being fed energy supplements and vitamins. The spokesperson of the recue team, Ruetaiwan Patisen, was also quoted as saying that there is no hurry to get the children out.

He said that the children would be taught scuba diving as soon as they gain strength. It must be noted that the children were found alive in the cave after they went missing for 9 days, and it is believed that they might have survived with little or no food.

The spokesperson told Reuters that the soccer team will leave the spot after regaining their strength so that they can safely dive along narrow flooded caves towards exit located about 3 km away.

The group was found after days of intense efforts by elite troops, rescue workers and volunteers, including experts from the US, Japan, China and Australia.

According to the authorities, the missing children and their coach went into the cave on June 23 after a training session when a sudden storm began to flood the cavity and blocked the exit.

Tags:
ThailandThai cave rescueThailand cave rescueThailand children caveThailand cave

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close