What happened when a girl invoked Mohammad Ali Jinnah and exposed Pakistan – Watch viral video

Karachi: A video has gone viral showing a girl reciting her poem at a show on the pathetic condition of women in Pakistan.

However, she was rudely interrupted by the host the moment she mentioned Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Not only was Saba made to cut down her speech but also taken to task by Sahir Lodhi.

Lodhi's outburst, however, didn’t go down well with people, who accused him of insulting the participant.

The clip of Lodhi lashing out at the girl has, meanwhile, gone viral.

Unfazed by the criticism, the 49-year-old actor said: “Three days ago, there was a debate in which the participant used a phrase, wishing to challenge, and the Jinnah’s topic came about and I got a bit stirred...For the first two days, I was appreciated highly for speaking positively about the founder of our nation. However, on the third day, I came across messages on social media that I spoke in a disrespectful manner to the participant.”

“I wasn’t targeting a single person, I was addressing all of us as a nation. However, the other part of the clip wasn’t shown, where I apologised to the girl on air just moments later,” Lodhi added.