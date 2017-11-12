Woman marries mother, gets 10 years jail term

A woman from Oklahoma has, this week, been given probation of 10 years after she admitted that she had a sexual relationship with her mother which even led to marriage.

Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, 26, confessed her guilt on Tuesday.

Her mother, Patricia Ann Spann, 44, lost the custody of her daughter and two sons long back when they were kids. Following this, three of the siblings were raised by her paternal grandmother.

Patricia reunited with her daughter in 2014. The duo tied the knot in 2016 and even planned to adopt a child together, she said.

She convinced Misty that their illicit relationship was not a violation of the law.

A DHS child welfare worker discovered their illicit relationship and hence the mother-daughter duo was charged with incest.

Incest is a crime in Oklahoma which leads to 10 years of imprisonment.

Patricia was earlier married to one of her sons, however, the marriage was annulled in 2010.