WomenBoycottTwitter trends after suspension of actress Rose McGowan's account, but users ask if it's a good idea

Thousands of women on Twitter have called out to boycott the microblogging site for 24 hours in support of actress Rose McGowan. The movement began after the Twitter account of the actress was temporarily suspended as she used the platform to speak out against sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood.

The hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter is being widely used on Twitter on October 13 with people asking their fellow users to stop using their social media account in solidarity with the protest against the silencing of voices of women.

The campaign was initiated by Kelly Ellis, a software engineer and former Google employee, who also claims to have experienced harassment on Twitter. She had earlier written about how there was a string of harassing tweets against her and that despite her complaint, Twitter did not act on it.

The campaign has gained steam with several people tweeting out in support of the online movement.

Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

I stand in solidarity with all women, and all victims of sexual harassment/assault. #WomenBoycottTwitter @Twitter I’m out. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) October 13, 2017

We nees to take a long hard look at why this particular issue goaded us into action (hint: it's racism & transmisogyny) #WomenBoycottTwitter — Erin Hoffman (@Erin_R_Hoffman) October 13, 2017

Okay I’m now gonna go off Twitter for today for #WomenBoycottTwitter — irene (@lilalirry) October 13, 2017

But some raised the all important question: Is silence a good idea?

I support the hell out of those who decide to do it, but should silencing women be fought with women's silence? #WomenBoycottTwitter — Aoife Wilson (@AoifeLockhart) October 13, 2017

Count me out of #WomenBoycottTwitter - we have been silent too long already. — sunsetinyello (@sunsentinello) October 13, 2017

Quitting twitter a whole day won't make any difference. Twittering more could help. RAISE YOUR VOICE. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Suchitra Maji (@suchitramaji) October 13, 2017

Silencing yourself to protest being silenced. It’s like protesting not having the vote by not voting. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/QluPZW6wyJ — James Marshall (@JamesCITE) October 13, 2017

I am not against his but as a girl i think we all should speak as much as possible to show them we're not afraid. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Rabia Anwar (@Rabi_is_here) October 13, 2017

Twitter, however, clarified the issue and said that McGowan's account was temporarily locked because one of her tweets included a private phone number, which violates its Terms of Service. It added that the tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked.