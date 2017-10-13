Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
#WomenBoycottTwitter trends after suspension of actress Rose McGowan's account, but users ask if it's a good idea

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 13, 2017, 14:03 PM IST
#WomenBoycottTwitter trends after suspension of actress Rose McGowan&#039;s account, but users ask if it&#039;s a good idea

Thousands of women on Twitter have called out to boycott the microblogging site for 24 hours in support of actress Rose McGowan. The movement began after the Twitter account of the actress was temporarily suspended as she used the platform to speak out against sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood.

The hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter is being widely used on Twitter on October 13 with people asking their fellow users to stop using their social media account in solidarity with the protest against the silencing of voices of women.

The campaign was initiated by Kelly Ellis, a software engineer and former Google employee, who also claims to have experienced harassment on Twitter. She had earlier written about how there was a string of harassing tweets against her and that despite her complaint, Twitter did not act on it.

The campaign has gained steam with several people tweeting out in support of the online movement.

But some raised the all important question: Is silence a good idea?

Twitter, however, clarified the issue and said that McGowan's account was temporarily locked because one of her tweets included a private phone number, which violates its Terms of Service. It added that the tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked.

