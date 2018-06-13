हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
World has taken big step back from nuclear catastrophe: Donald Trump

While North Korea has committed to denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, Kim Jong-un has said it depends on 'ceasing antagonism.'

A day after his historic meeting with North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un, US President Donald Trump tweeted saying that the world had avoided a major catastrophic disaster.

Trump and Kim had met each other over the course of two meetings in Singapore on Tuesday and had ended the day by signing a landmark document that made North Korea commit to denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula. Hailing the outcome of the summit, Trump took to Twitter to highlight the points agreed upon. "The World has taken a big step back from potential Nuclear catastrophe! No more rocket launches, nuclear testing or research! The hostages are back home with their families. Thank you to Chairman Kim, our day together was historic!," he wrote.

 

Trump also wrote about the potential North Korea has if it chooses to join hands with the world rather than deal with nuclear weapons. "There is no limit to what NoKo (North Korea) can achieve when it gives up its nuclear weapons and embraces commerce & engagement w/ the world,"he wrote. "Chairman Kim has before him the opportunity to be remembered as the leader who ushered in a glorious new era of security & prosperity for his citizens!"

 

While many indeed see Tuesday's summit as a cornerstone in US-North Korea relations, some are sceptical about what they feel is an ambiguous text of a document to denuclearise. They feel with no definite timeline, Kim can go back to nuclear proliferation at will. A few are also highlighting that CVID - complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearisation - was not mentioned in the document signed. The North Korean leader, while also expressing his desire to bury past animosities, himself said that denuclearisation would depend on 'ceasing antagonism'.

 

For now, Trump has said that existing international sanctions against North Korea would remain even as he has confirmed inviting Kim to the United States. The invite has been returned in kind with Kim asking Trump to visit Pyongyang in what is a marked shift from the days of fiery words between them.

