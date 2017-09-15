close
World leaders accuse Pakistan of state-sponsored terrorism at UNHRC conference

Israeli Minister of Science Technology and Space, Yakoov Peri and Fulvio Martuschiello, Member of European Parliament, have accused Pakistan of state-sponsored terrorism at the 36th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 18:06

Geneva: Israeli Minister of Science Technology and Space, Yakoov Peri and Fulvio Martuschiello, Member of European Parliament, have accused Pakistan of state-sponsored terrorism at the 36th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Yakoov Peri expressed strong opinion on Pakistan supporting and sponsoring terror groups, at the conference on application of state-sponsored terrorism in South Asia, which was organised by the South Asian Democratic Forum on Thursday.

Peri emphasised that the Pakistan army and the government have been supporting terror groups such as the Al-Qaeda and its chief Osama Bin Laden was found in Pakistan. They also funded and supported the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

Another world leader, Martuschiello underlined that the European Union has given a lot of aid to Pakistan over the past few years for development and betterment, but it has been using the aid in wrong sense.

Martuschiello also mentioned that Pakistan is a safe haven for terrorist groups and their leaders, like the Haqqani network.

Pakistan has been getting a lot of flak over its stance on terrorism for the past few days, after the United States President Donald Trump termed the country as a `safe haven` for the terrorists, while rolling out the new strategy for the South Asian countries, especially Afghanistan.

Also, in what appeared to be a reference to Pakistan, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in their joint statement after the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Summit 2017 in China, called upon all countries to work towards rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and financing channels and halting cross-border movement of terrorists.

PakistanYakoov PeriFulvio MartuschielloEuropean ParliamentAfghanistan

