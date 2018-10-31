हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yemen: Saudi-led airstrikes kill 150 Houthi rebels

Cairo [Egypt]: An airstrike, conducted by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces has led to the death of at least 150 Houthi rebels in Yemen`s coastal city of Hodeidah.

Colonel Turki Al-Malki, a spokesperson for the Arab forces confirmed that the airstrike targeted a Houthi training camp, Sputnik reported.

The coalition army has been conducting airstrikes in Yemen since 2015, in support of the nation`s government.

The coalition army has also deployed 10, 000 additional troops, including forces from Sudan, to secure Hodeidah, Al Jazeera reported.

The war between Houthi and the Yemen government started in September 2014, as the Houthi assaulted the capital city of Sanaa and controlled it along with of other northern cities, including the port city of Hodeidah, after they advanced from the northern stronghold of Saada.This provoked military action from Saudi Arabia, who led the coalition and launched an aerial assault on the country in March 2015 to restore exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi`s government.

The Houthi group had in December, 2017 killed Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh, their then-partner, as he sought peace with Saudi Arabia.

A UN aid issued a warning that the battle for the port city of Hodeidah was obstructing convoys carrying food supplies for northern part of the country, adding that almost 50 per cent of Yemen`s population was faced with the threat of famine.

According to figures from UN aid agencies, at least 10,000 have been killed due to the war, with most of them being civilians, displacing a further three million. 

