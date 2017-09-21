close
Zardari involved in Benazir Bhutto's assassination: Musharraf

"Asif Ali Zardari is responsible for the Bhutto family`s demise and is involved in the deaths of Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto," he said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 17:33
Zardari involved in Benazir Bhutto's assassination: Musharraf

Islamabad: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf on Thursday accused Peoples Party of Pakistan leader Asif Ali Zardari of "having the most to gain from Benazir Bhutto`s murder," in a video posted on his official Facebook page. The video came days after he was accused of being involved in the murder.

"Asif Ali Zardari is responsible for the Bhutto family`s demise and is involved in the deaths of Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto," he said in a startling address directed at the three Bhutto-Zardari children, the Bhutto family and the people of Sindh.

"Every time there is a murder, the first thing that needs to be seen is who has the most to gain from the death. In this case, I had everything to lose as I was in power and the murder put my government in a difficult situation," the former military chief said.

"There was just one person that had everything to gain from Benazir`s assassination and that was Asif Ali Zardari," he added, proceeding into what he termed as his analysis of the case.

He added: "Zardari was in power for five years, why did he not look into the case, why was the investigation not active - because he was involved in Benazir`s murder."

Going further into his analysis Musharraf said: "The evidence is clear that Baitullah Mehsud and his people were involved in the murder, but who had asked them to target Benazir Bhutto - it could not have been me, the group hated me and the feeling was mutual."

"It is a known fact that I wanted Mehsud dead and so did the government of Pakistan, after his group had attempted to kill me," Musharraf added.

On August 31, an Anti-Terrorist Court in Rawalpindi acquitted five alleged operatives of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for want of evidence over the assassination of Benazir in a gun and suicide attack in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007.

TAGS

Benazir BhuttoAsif Ali ZardariBenazir Bhutto's assassinationPervez Musharraf

