BJP and JJP seal deal for formation of government in Haryana; Deputy CM will be from Dushyant Chautala’s party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Friday made an announcement sealing the deal for the formation of government in Haryana. The announcement was made by Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of JJP chief Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur. Dushyant has emerged as the kingmaker in Haryana after his party won 10 seats in the state.

Addressing the media late in the evening, Shah said that both the BJP and JJP have decided that they will form the government together in Haryana as they have accepted the mandate by the people of the state. He asserted that the chief minister will be from the BJP and deputy chief minister will be from the regional party. A meeting was held at the residence of Shah following which the decision was announced. Chautala had first reached the residence of Thakur and the leaders had a brief discussion before they left for Amit Shah`s residence.

"Accepting the mandate by the people of Haryana, leaders of both parties (BJP-JJP) have decided that BJP-JJP will form the govt together, in Haryana. CM will be from BJP & Deputy CM will be from JJP," said Shah.

The leaders of both the parties will meet the Governor on Saturday and stake their claim to form the government in the state. "We will meet the Governor tomorrow in Chandigarh to stake the claim to form the govt in the state," said Manohar Lal Khattar.

On his part, Dushyant Chautala said that his party has decided to support the BJP "for the stability of the government in Haryana". It is likely that Dushyant Chautala will be the new deputy chief minister of Haryana.

"To give a stable government to Haryana it was important for BJP and JJP to come together. I would like to thank Amit Shah and JP Nadda. Our party had decided that for the betterment of the state it is important to have a stable government," said Chautala.

Earlier in a press conference, Chautala had said that his party was open to supporting any party which supports some of their demands including 75 per cent reservation in government jobs for natives of Haryana under a common minimum programme (CMP). "In the legislative party meet today, a resolution was passed that I be the leader of the legislative party. We will ally with whichever political party agrees to our common minimum program. The JJP will support the party which respect our policies," Dushyant had said. He had added that his party has kept its doors open for both BJP and Congress and said his MLAs will take the call on extending the support. "Neither BJP nor Congress is untouchable for JJP," he had said, adding that the party will be a part of the government and not give outside support.

The Chautala clan is making a comeback to power after 15 years when the JJP leader`s grandfather Om Prakash Chautala was defeated by the Congress in the 2004 elections.

The BJP won 40 seats in the Assembly elections, held on October 21, seven down from its 2014 total and six short of a simple majority in the 90-member house. The BJP has got the support of independents also. The JJP, which is less than a year old, won 10 seats. Congress won 31 seats in the state.