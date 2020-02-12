हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee lashes out at Chidambaram for lauding AAP's victory

Senior Delhi Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Wednesday (February 12) expressed unhappiness over former finance minister P Chidambaram's decision to laud Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its stupendous victory in Delhi Assembly election.

Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee lashes out at Chidambaram for lauding AAP&#039;s victory

The infighting in the Congress over the party's abysmal performance in Delhi Assembly 2020 came out in open on Wednesday (February 12) with senior Delhi Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee expressing unhappiness over former finance minister P Chidambaram's decision to laud Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its stupendous victory in the election, the result of which was declared on Tuesday (February 11).

Shortly after AAP's victory, Chidambaram had tweeted saying that the people of Delhi supported AAP to defeat the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. "AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP," Chidambaram had tweeted.

To which Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, replied, "With due respect, sir, just want to know -- has [the Congress] outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why are we gloating over the AAP's victory rather than being concerned about our drubbing?"

Notably, Congress has once again failed to open its account in Delhi Assembly election and 63 out of 70 candidates of the grand old party lost deposits. Sharmistha Mukherjee blamed an "inordinate delay in decision-making at the top" for the party's dismal show.

