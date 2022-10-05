2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza trumps Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta to become best selling SUV of India in September

The Indian SUV market is the one that is receiving the most love from Indian consumers. Hence, to reciprocate this love, the OEMs are manufacturing the models that are best suited to Indian consumers. With these increasing numbers of products, the competition in the market is consistently increasing. For the month of September 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has come on top of this competition with a victory sign by beating competition like Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta. It is to be noted that these models are not only the best-selling ones in their category but are also among the top 10 best-selling models in the Indian car market.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza became the best-selling SUV in the month of September 2022, with sales of 15,445 units. It is to be noted that the Brezza recently received its updated version with a modern design and updated features bringing it up to the mark with the competition. The car offered consumers an attractive proposition with features like HUD, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, electric sunroof, dual-tone interiors, and more. And based on the sales numbers, the consumers seem to have liked the offer.

The trail of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is followed by two other SUVs that are among the favourites of Indian consumers, i.e., Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta, which sold 14,518 and 12,866 units in September 2022.

It is to be noted that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza was also the best-selling SUV in the month of August. At the time, it sold 15,193 units in the Indian market to come out on top. And very similar to this month, the trail was followed by Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta, which banked sales of 15,085 units and 12,577 units.

Currently, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is being sold in India with a K15C naturally aspirated 1.5-liter petrol engine which gives out 103 Ps and 136 Nm of peak torque. The engine works in combination with a 5-speed manual gearbox and also gets the option of a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. All of this is offered with a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).