Modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door has Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon VIBES; Looks uber-COOL

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is ready to break covers at the 2023 Auto expo, which starts on January 11. The craze for this minuscule off-roader is very high among the Indian enthusiasts, as the 3-door model was kept at a distance from them. However, the 3-door Jimny was produced at the company’s production unit in India. As per reports, the production for the 3-door model is stopped, and the company might sell the 5-door model globally. Interestingly, the 3-door model is widely loved, and hence a host of modified examples of the offroader can be seen. Since the Jimny packs some G-Wagon essence, modifiers have made it look like one. But here’s how the 5-door Jimny will look like with the G-Wagon kit.

Well, we came across a digitally-modified version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door with the G-Wagon kit, and it looks tasteful. The picture is generated digitally, but it is based on a modified 3-door Suzuki Jimny. In the white paint scheme, the SUV gets a revised front end with a new grille, front bumper, and bonnet cowl. Moreover, the sides are tweaked with the help of larger aftermarket alloy wheels, which are shod with low-profile rubber.

Also, the wheel cladding is now wider and is finished in the same paint scheme as the bodyshell. Around the rear, changes include a new rear bumper, tail lamps, and spare wheel cover. This kit is sold by g62_official, and the picture comes courtesy of aeroover_k_factory.

Talking of the specs, the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny will source power from a 1.5L petrol power plant, and it will be sold with both manual and automatic transmission options. The SUV also gets solid axles on both ends with coil springs. A low-range gearbox is also a part of the package on the Jimny.