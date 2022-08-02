2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift previewed via digital rendering - Watch video

Launched for the first time in the year 2005, Maruti Suzuki Swift isn’t just a crowd favourite; it also appeals to enthusiasts for its tight handling and rev-happy motor. The hatchback is currently sold in its third-gen rendition in our market for the last 5 years. That being said, it is now due for a generation change. And recent spy shots confirm that the company is already working on the 4th-gen Swift. While the model was spotted on test donning heavy camo, digital artist Shoeb R. Kalani has managed to create a digital rendering of the upcoming 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift.

The video of the rendering was uploaded by the designer on his YouTube channel. Yes! The rendering gives a clear perspective of what the new-gen model will look like. Thankfully, it retains the distinctive silhouette of the Swift. On the flip side, expect enough changes on the new-gen model to have a sense of fresh air.

This time around, the bonnet will take a more muscular approach. The bumper will be more of an evolution of the outgoing one, while the headlamps will be a lot sharper than ever. Unlike the current-gen avatar, the 4th-gen Swift will have conventionally-placed rear door handles. On the whole, the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift will look familiar but fresh.

Alongside, the updated model will also boast mechanical changes. It will continue to use the Heartect platform but in a reinforced manner. For the powertrain options, the Swift will retail with market-specific engine options. In India, expect the hatchback to go on sale with the outgoing K12 motor with dual jet and mild-hybrid technology.

If Maruti Suzuki plans to offer a more powerful turbo-petrol motor, it will only make the sporty hatchback a tasteful choice among enthusiasts in the country. Talking of launch timeline, do not expect the new-gen Swift to be unveiled anytime before next year.