Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway with Vande Bharat Express Passing Underneath

Anand Mahindra has recently been appreciating the development of India. The business tycoon recently shared posts appreciating Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Now, he has posted a video appreciating Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, alongside the semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains operating in India. It is to be noted that it is under construction and is expected to be completed by March next year, further improving connectivity between the cities and cutting down travel time.

The video shared by Anand Mahindra showed a clip recorded by a drone. In the video, the Vande Bharat Express train can be seen passing through a railway line under the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. The post was shared with the caption saying, "Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with the Vande Bharat trains passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India..."

The video shared by the industrialist has gone viral on the internet, got more than 233 thousand views, and keeps on getting more. In addition, the post evoked reactions from social media users appreciating the infrastructure of the state.

Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India… pic.twitter.com/nBRiyCFHEd February 13, 2023

It is anticipated that the Rs 9000 crore Bengaluru-Mysuru project will reduce the 117-kilometer travel time between the two most significant cities in Karnataka from 3 hours to under 90 minutes. The highway's six-lane section and the two-lane service roads on either side of the motorway have been built to make a 10-lane corridor.

While talking about the Vande Bharat Express, the Mysuru-Bengaluru is one of the 10 routes of the semi-high-speed train in India. The other routes are New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express, Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express, Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express, Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, and Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express.