Elvish Yadav Is A Man Of Crazy Hobbies! His Most Expensive Car Costs Rs 1.5 Crore

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner - Elvish Yadav, is known for his lavish lifestyle and content that he has produced. While Elvish started as a YouTube-based content creator, he has now achieved the feat of being the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. The Gurgaon-based celeb YouTuber has added a couple of expensive cars to his garage. The most expensive of all remains his Porsche 718 Boxster, which has a starting price of Rs 1.52 crore, ex-showroom. Alongside, the Bigg Boss fame also owns a couple of other cars, including a Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ and a Toyota Fortuner Legender.

Porsche 718 Boxster

Elvish Yadav’s Porsche 718 Boxster is the most expensive car in his garage. The drop-top roadster is also the most-accessible one from the German brand. It is on sale with a total of 3 engine options - a 2.0L 4-cyl turbo-petrol, 2.5L turbo-petrol, and a 4.0L naturally-aspirated 6-cylinder, with power output ranging from 300 PS to 450 PS. The Porsche 718 Boxster gets two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT.

Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet

Well, Elvish’s recent acquisition is the Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet, which carries a sticker price of Rs 1.30 Crore. The E53 Cabriolet uses a 6-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with a peak power output of 430 PS and 520 Nm of max torque. The E53 Cabriolet is based on the E-Class itself but is a sportier version of the saloon with a shorter wheelbase and convertible soft-top.

Toyota Fortuner Legender

The Toyota Fortuner Legender is another car owned by Yadav, which carries an ex-showroom price of Rs 43.66 lakh and Rs 47.64 lakh for 4X2 and 4X4 trims, respectively. The Fortuner gets a 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine that puts out a peak power output of 204 PS and 500 Nm of max torque. It is both a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.