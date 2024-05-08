Modern-Day Taansen: Tamil Nadu Man With No Hands Earns Driving Licence With Sheer Grit

Breaking barriers and setting an example, a 30-year-old Chennai man, Tansen, who is a double-hand amputee, became the first person in Tamil Nadu to get a driving licence.

Tansen, who lost both his hands in an electrical accident at the age of 10, drives his Maruti Swift car using his legs, making him the first person in Tamil Nadu to get a licence under such circumstances. He received his driving license on April 22, 2024,

He completed his studies in Perambur and is currently pursuing an LLM (Masters in Law).

His desire to get a licence was sparked when he learned about Vikram Agnihotri, a man from Madhya Pradesh who, despite having both hands amputated, had obtained a license years before. A woman from Kerala, Jilumol Mariet Thomas, also managed to get a license, further inspiring Tansen.

"I'm Tansen, from Chennai. I had an accident when I was 10 years old and became a bilateral amputee. I have completed my degree. When I turned 18, all of my friends got their licenses. At that time, I felt very bad because I couldn't get a license or drive a car. So, I thought getting a license was an important thing in my life. After a few years, I heard news about Agnihotri Sir from Madhya Pradesh. He is the first person in India to get a license without hands. That inspired me, and recently, a girl in Kerala also got a license. I thought I could get a license like that," he told ANI.

Determined to drive, Tansen began learning how to operate a car without hands, using his legs instead. He bought a new Maruti Swift car, made slight modifications to it, and trained continuously for three months.

"I bought a car and tried driving, with my right foot on the steering wheel and my left foot on the brake and accelerator," he told ANI.

Tansen said, "I trained in driving for 3 months, after which I went to the RTO. The RTO granted me the license. I am very happy to get the license. In Tamil Nadu, I am the first person to get a license. I think hereafter, people like me will get licenses very easily."