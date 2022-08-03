Very often Mumbai Police is in the limelight for their quirky social media awareness campaigns. The police department often shares posts appealing to 'gen Z' to spread road safety awareness using television shows and movie stars. However, this time Delhi Police tried to gain the attention of Delhiites toward road safety but in their own way, The police department shared the video of a road accident with a biker falling off a bike while riding at high speed on traffic-laden roads. Moreover, the video by the police department was shared with an unusual warning.

The video shared by the official Twitter handle of Delhi Police says, "Road par nahi chalegi TUMHARI MARZI, Aise stunts karoge toh jodne ke liye bhi nahi milega KOI DARZI!" The statement comes as a warning to rash drivers and roughly translates to "Your wish won't prevail on roads. If you do such stunts, you won't find doctors to connect your broken bones."

Road par nahi chalegi TUMHARI MARZI,

Aise stunts karoge toh jodne ke liye bhi nahi milega KOI DARZI!#SpeedKills #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/RFF7MR26Ao — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 3, 2022

The video shared by the police department shows a biker filming another biker riding in front of him at a high speed. Moreover, the biker is seen dodging the other vehicles on road in very rash movements. Later on, the biker loses control while dodging a vehicle passing by and ends up falling on the ground while he along with his motorcycle is dragged on the road.

The video ends with symbolism showing a garland around a photo frame saying "Bike Stunts Karta tha" which means "used to perform bike stunts."

The style of spreading awareness by the Delhi Police is gaining the attention and appreciation of the netizens. One of the users commented on the post saying, "Appreciate your fresh mode of the campaign. It is up to the people to have some senses." Meanwhile, the user also requested the police department to ensure the proper functioning of traffic signals saying, "Pls ensure traffic signals, timers are working and roads are clear of the unauthorised parking and encroachments."