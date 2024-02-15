trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721545
Tata Nexon Earns 5-Star Global NCAP Rating: Leading Safety Features and Crash Test Results

The Tata Nexon's consistent achievement of a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests underscores its position as one of the safest vehicles on the Indian market.

Feb 15, 2024
The Tata Nexon, a popular SUV, has once again proven its safety by earning a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. This recent evaluation was based on the tougher standards introduced in 2022, showing that the Nexon continues to be a leader in vehicle safety.

Improved Safety Standards

Compared to its previous assessment in 2018, the Nexon has maintained its high safety rating despite the introduction of more stringent testing criteria. It also stands out for providing excellent protection for both adults and children, ranking second in safety scores among Indian cars, just behind the Tata Safari/Harrier.

Detailed Crash Test Results

In the detailed breakdown of the crash test scores, the Nexon scored impressively:

  • Adult Occupant Protection: It received 32.22 points out of 34.
  • Child Occupant Protection: It scored 44.52 points out of 49.

The tests showed that the Nexon offers strong protection for the head and neck of drivers and passengers during frontal impacts. It also provides good knee protection for front occupants and adequate to good protection for the tibia of both the driver and the passenger.

Structural Stability

The SUV's footwell area and bodyshell were highlighted as stable and capable of withstanding significant impact forces. In side impact tests, the Nexon protected the head, abdomen, and pelvis well, while offering adequate chest protection. Standard features include curtain airbags, enhancing safety in side pole impacts by protecting the head and pelvis effectively.

Safety Features

The Tata Nexon comes equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as a standard feature, meeting the latest Global NCAP safety requirements. Additionally, every seat in the vehicle is fitted with a seat belt reminder, emphasizing the importance of safety for all passengers. The SUV demonstrated nearly complete protection for child dummies in both front and side impact tests, showcasing its commitment to occupant safety across all ages.

